Report: Lore, A-Rod interested in creating TV home for Wolves, Lynx, 'other teams'
Buried in the blockbuster report that former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg is getting involved with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore in an effort to purchase the Timberwolves and Lynx from Glen Taylor are are pair of nuggets about new arena goals and the possibility of a new television home for the Timberwolves and Lynx.
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski dropped the bombshell report midday Thursday, and he says Lore and Rodriguez are in conversations about a creating a regional sports station that would carry Timberwolves and Lynx games, along with "other teams in the area."
The group they are discussion potential collaboration with is RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale, who helped the New York Yankees create the YES Network. Krawczynski says YES Network would "serve as a model" for Lore and Rodriguez.
The Timberwolves are currently carried by Bally Sports North, which is part of the Diamond Sports Group-operated Bally Sports Regional Network. Diamond is bankrupt and its contract disputes with multiple cable and streaming providers has left most Minnesota Twins fans in the dark since May 1.
Krawczynski also says Lore and Rodriguez are "developing plans" for a "privately financed arena" that would replace Target Center in Minneapolis. David Shama reported earlier this week that Lore and Rodriguez are eying the current location of the Minneapolis Farmers Market at 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N.
The Target Center, which received a $175 million facelift in 2017, is the second-oldest arena in the NBA and is under lease through 2035. Krawczynski says Lore and Rodriguez are aiming for a new arena as soon as 2031.
The future is very bright for both the Timberwolves and Lynx. The Timberwolves, led by 22-year-old superstar Anthony Edwards, are fresh off an appearance in the Western Conference finals and the four-time WNBA champion Lynx that has started the season 7-2.