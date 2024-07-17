Report: Nadir Hifi leaves Wolves Summer League for family emergency
Nadir Hifi has impressed in three Summer League games with the Timberwolves but his future with Minnesota is now shadowed with doubt after he left the team Tuesday because of a family emergency, according to Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski.
Hifi, who is from France, had five points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes off the bench in Minnesota's 92-90 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers before leaving to tend to the family situation.
Hifi had 18 points off the bench in the Wolves' win over Indiana on Sunday, and the 22-year-old ––it was his birthday Tuesday–– and he scored 11 points to go along with three rebounds, five assists and three steals in the Summer League opener against New Orleans last Friday.
The Timberwolves face Houston at 10 p.m. CT Thursday and will need to win to have a chance at advancing to the four-team Summer League playoff. Semifinal games are set for July 21, followed by the championship on July 22.
If Minnesota doesn't make the four-team playoff, they will play a fifth and final Summer League game July 20 or July 21.