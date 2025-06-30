All Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves bringing back Joe Ingles on one-year deal

Ingles hardly played for the Wolves last season but is seen as a valuable locker room presence.

Feb 12, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and guard Joe Ingles (7) talk during a free throw against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter at Target Center.
The Timberwolves are signing veteran forward Joe Ingles to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to keep him in Minnesota for a second season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ingles signed a one-year deal to join the Wolves last year. At the time, there appeared to be a path to a bench role for him, but then the blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo changed the picture. Ingles appeared in just 19 games all season as a reserve, playing 114 total minutes and recording 15 points, 23 assists, and 11 rebounds.

Ingles was used at times as an inbounds passing specialist. He also received one start in a game in March that his son, who has autism, was able to attend. Head coach Chris Finch has called it one of the coolest moments of the Timberwolves' season.

The Wolves bringing Ingles back likely has a lot to do with his veteran presence in the locker room. Maybe he ends up playing a bit more, maybe not. He can also be a mentor to countryman Rocco Zikarsky, the 7'3" Australian center who the Wolves drafted in the second round last week. Zikarsky turns 19 next month. Ingles will be 38 when the season begins.

Ingles made his NBA debut with the Utah Jazz in 2014. He spent eight years with the Jazz, finishing second in sixth man of the year voting in 2021. He then spent one season with the Bucks and one with the Magic before joining the Timberwolves. The 2025-26 NBA season will be the 12th for Ingles, a 6'8" lefty who is a career 41 percent three-point shooter.

NBA free agency officially begins on Monday evening. So far, the Wolves have signed Naz Reid and Julius Randle to big new contracts, declined team options for Luka Garza and Josh Minott, and re-signed Ingles. There's plenty more to come.

