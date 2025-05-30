Report: Timberwolves ownership vote expected to take place in June
The NBA is expected to hold a final vote to confirm Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as the new majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx in late June, according to a report from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.
That'll put a period on what's been a long, drawn out and tumultuous sales process of the franchise.
Rodriguez and Lore agreed to purchase the Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion in a multistep purchase process in 2021, but it got rocky. In March 2024, Taylor released a statement saying the duo had missed the deadline to complete the purchase, and that he would retain ownership. Rodriguez and Lore disputed Taylor's account.
That led to a bitter arbitration battle lasting until February, when a three-person panel voted 2-1 in favor of Lore and Rodriguez. Shortly after, it was reported that Taylor would not challenge the ruling and would move forward with the sale.
That included making the final payment — Rodriguez and Lore had it in escrow — and the final step in the process, gaining approval from the NBA's Board of Governors. That's what will reportedly take place at long last in late June; 23 of 30 members of the board — owners of the NBA franchises — need to approve the sale in order for it to be completed.
That'll happen within a month, and it'll mark a new chapter for Wolves basketball, with Lore and Rodriguez at the helm.