Report: Timberwolves ownership vote expected to take place in June

NBA owners will vote to confirm Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as the next majority owners of the Wolves and Lynx in late June, according to a report from The Athletic.

Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro attend Game 1 of the first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 19, 2025.
The NBA is expected to hold a final vote to confirm Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore as the new majority owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx in late June, according to a report from The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

That'll put a period on what's been a long, drawn out and tumultuous sales process of the franchise.

Rodriguez and Lore agreed to purchase the Timberwolves from longtime owner Glen Taylor for $1.5 billion in a multistep purchase process in 2021, but it got rocky. In March 2024, Taylor released a statement saying the duo had missed the deadline to complete the purchase, and that he would retain ownership. Rodriguez and Lore disputed Taylor's account.

That led to a bitter arbitration battle lasting until February, when a three-person panel voted 2-1 in favor of Lore and Rodriguez. Shortly after, it was reported that Taylor would not challenge the ruling and would move forward with the sale.

That included making the final payment — Rodriguez and Lore had it in escrow — and the final step in the process, gaining approval from the NBA's Board of Governors. That's what will reportedly take place at long last in late June; 23 of 30 members of the board — owners of the NBA franchises — need to approve the sale in order for it to be completed.

That'll happen within a month, and it'll mark a new chapter for Wolves basketball, with Lore and Rodriguez at the helm.

