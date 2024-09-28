Report: Wolves nearing stunning trade to send Karl-Anthony Towns to Knicks
The Timberwolves are nearing an agreement to send star forward Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in a package that would include Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania.
Jon Krawczynski is reporting that Minnesota is also receiving Detroit's 2025 first-round pick from the Knicks. That pick, however, is protected 1-13 in 2025, 1-11 in 2026 and 1-9 in 2027.
Detroit's 1st round pick to New York protected for selections 1-13 in 2025, 1-11 in 2026 and 1-9 in 2027; if Detroit has not conveyed a 1st round pick to New York by 2027, then Detroit will instead convey its 2027 2nd round pick to New York
The deal for the forward, who averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, had not yet been completed, according to Charania, but it appears the All-Star will be on the move soon.
Randle was an All-Star last season before an injury ended his campaign after 46 games. But he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists. The biggest difference between Randle and Towns is their ability to shoot from deep. Towns connected on 41.6% of his 3s last season while Randle was a 31.1% 3-point shooter.
DiVincenzo, 27, was the 17th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range.
Randle is due to make $28.9 million in 2024-25 and he has a $30.9 million player option in 2025-26. DiVincenzo is set to make $11.4 million this season, $11.9 next season and $12.4 million in 2026-27 before becoming a free agent.
Combined, Randle and DiVincenzo will earn about $40 million this season and $43 million in 2025-26. Towns is due to make $49.2 million this season and then $53 million in 2025-26, $57 million in 2026-27 and he carries a $61 million player option in 2027-28.
How does the potential trade impact Minnesota's rotation?
Randle presumably enters the fray in place of Towns and nothing else changes. That means Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniel and Rudy Gobert are the other four in the starting five. But that means DiVincenzo, who started 63 games last season, would come off the bench along with Minnesota's other top bench players Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Joe Ingles and Rob Dillingham.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.