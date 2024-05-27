Reports: Neck scans OK, but questions remain about concussion for Dereck Lively II
The knee to the back of the head absorbed by Mavericks rookie big man Dereck Lively II could keep him out of Game 4 when Dallas goes for a sweep of the Timberwolves Tuesday night.
Lively was injured in the second quarter and left the game with what the Mavericks described as a neck strain. There's also still some questions about a possible concussion.
"I’m told that though Dereck Lively II was examined and underwent a neck scan at a hospital last night, the Mavericks won’t know until further tests later today about a prognosis," says Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend. "The same also goes, I’m told, about whether he will enter concussion protocol."
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the neck tests came back OK but Lively's status for Game 4 remains uncertain.
If Lively, who was voted onto the All-Rookie Second Team, is ruled out for Game 4, it will mean another night of big minutes for Dwight Powell, who took Lively's place as the backup to starting center Daniel Gafford.
The Mavericks outscored the Wolves by 10 points in 29 minutes with Gafford on the floor in Game 3, and they were outscored by one point in Powell's eight minutes off the bench.
Game 4 starts around 7:40 p.m. CT Tuesday in Dallas.