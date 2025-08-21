Reports: Timberwolves layoffs hit 40 employees, including respected PR leader
"Operational restructuring." That's what the Minnesota Timberwolves called this week's decision to lay off approximately 40 employees, according to Sports Business Journal.
Among the employees let go by the new regime — led by majority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez — was Timberwolves Director of Communications Sara Perez.
"The layoffs were from non-basketball departments, with sources saying staff was let go from business operations spanning human resources, marketing, sales and creative," Sports Business Journal reports.
According to longtime Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski, "Lore and Rodriguez are not making any changes to the basketball side of the Wolves/Lynx." Krawczynski says he was told "that the changes on the business side are being made as part of a larger plan to add new faces/voices that will help shape the franchise’s path in the new era."
Sports Business Journal says Minnesota is soon expected to hire a CEO to replace Ethan Casson, who stepped down earlier this year and has since been named the president of the Dallas Mavericks.
The approximately 40 layoffs were from a staff of 213 front office employees, the journal notes.
"Always enjoyed working with Sara, who headed a PR group that won the McIntyre Award [two years] ago. Perez is very respected among players/coaches [with] Wolves," Krawczynski posted on X about Perez.
Perez was part of the communications department that won the 2023-24 Brian McIntyre Media Relations award. It was the first time the Timberwolves won the award since its inception in 2006-07, with the award honoring the NBA media relations staff that "best exemplifies standards of professionalism and excellence."
The list of Timberwolves employees who lost their jobs has not been publicized, and the team has not issued any offiical statements about the layoffs.