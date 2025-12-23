Wolves linked to another point guard as trade deadline buzz heats up

League sources were apparently talking during the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando from Dec. 19-22, because NBA insider Jake Fischer is reporting in The People's Insider that the Minnesota Timberwolves were mentioned "as the West team which best meets" the description as a buyer ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

"The various team figures I spoke to in Orlando routinely mentioned Minnesota as the West team which best meets that description. At the very least numerous rivals are curious to see how aggressive the Timberwolves will actually be in their well-chronicled quest to boost their options at point guard," Fischer wrote.

However, Fischer says the Wolves "realistically couldn't get in the hunt" for any of the premier point guards, a la Ja Morant, Trae Young, LaMelo Ball, Darius Garland, and James Harden, "without parting with Julius Randle or Naz Reid."

Fischer added that, according to his sources, the Wolves are "adamant that it will not be parting with Jaden McDaniels in any of its forthcoming business."

So if Minnesota doesn't want to trade McDaniels, and the price for an elite point guard would force them to trade Randle and/or Reid, then Chicago's Coby White is a lead guard that Fischer says "Minnesota has indeed checked in on." He's also heard that "Minnesota has conducted some diligence" on Charlotte point guard Collin Sexton.

We've covered the Wolves' alleged interest in White extensively. Sexton's name entering the fray is a new development. Sexton is making $18.9 million before he's eligible for free agency in the offseason. Minnesota can't take back more money than it sends out, so striking a deal, while not all that difficult, would require the Wolves parting with some pieces.

Donte DiVicenzo ($11.9m) and Rob Dillingham ($16.5m) for Sexton sounds great in theory, but Minnesota would be taking back $408,000 more than they're allowed. Adding a player like Leonard Miller ($2.2m) to the deal would make it work.

Hypothetical trade between the Wolves and Hornets. | Fanspo

Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 21 games (10 starts) this season. He's shooting 48.9% overall and 36.6% from three. But he's only playing 25 minutes per game. His per-36 numbers have him averaging 22.1 points and 6.0 assists.

Like Coby White, he's going to command a somewhat hefty contract after the season, so Minnesota would have to do some cap gymnastics to re-sign him, especially since they already have roughly $168 million committed to Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Randle, McDaniels, and Reid next season. But the Wolves will have money to work with if the contracts of DiVincenzo, Dillingham, and Mike Conley, who is likely playing his final season, come off the books.

What would a Wolves starting five and bench look like with Sexton? Sexton, Edwards, McDaniels, Randle, and Gobert would be the starters, while Reid, Conley, Jaylen Clark, Bones Hyland, and Terrence Shannon Jr. would be the top players off the bench.

Starter Backup Third Colin Sexton Mike Conley Bones Hyland Anthony Edwards Bones Hyland Jaylen Clark Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. Julius Randle Naz Reid Terrence Shannon Jr. Rudy Gobert Naz Reid Joan Beringer

Expect rumors like these to increase as the weeks and days come closer to February 5.

