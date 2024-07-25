Rob Dillingham already flashing high-end potential as NBA facilitator
Timberwolves rookie Rob Dillingham started slowly at Summer League earlier this month, but he finished with one of the best performances of the entire event. Through five games he averaged 34 points created per contest, which ranked No. 1 out of all rookies, according to Synergy Basketball.
Dillingham ultimately averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 36% shooting from the field and 31% shooting from beyond the arc in five games. In his final summer showing he scored 25 points and dished out 12 assists.
It's one thing to faciliate and score in the Summer League, so Dillingham's next step will be to do it against NBA starters and backups over the course of an 82-game season and then in intense playoff environments. In the NBA Finals, players who created the most points were more than just scorers, a la Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who all averaged more than 40 total points created in the first three games of the championship series.
In college, Dillingham averaged 3.9 assists per game and that nearly doubled at Summer League. Minnesota aggressively moved up to select him with the No. 8 pick in last month's NBA draft to be the franchise's point guard of the future. In Las Vegas, he showed that he is much more than an intriguing shot-creator off the bench.
Out of players that appeared in at least four Summer League games, Dillingham's 7.6 assists per game ranked No. 4 entire — and not just among rookies, but all players.. He is now joining a Timberwolves roster that doesn't need him to score at a high level, but to come off the bench and run the offense while veteran point guard Mike Conley rests.
Of course, there will be shots available and that's when Dillingham will also have a chance to excel. At Kentucky, Dillingham was known for his shot-making as he averaged he averaged 15.2 points on 47.5/44.4/79.6 shooting splits as a sixth man.
"It's definitely exciting, but I feel like you have to prove instead of just expecting something," Dillingham said earlier this month.