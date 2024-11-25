Rob Dillingham changes everything for the Timberwolves
Chris Finch described Rob Dillingham's explosiveness and quickness as playing "with a lot of pop."
When the rookie point guard from Kentucky is on the floor, it's clear that there are very few guys in the NBA who can keep up with his burst. Not even the defending champion Celtics were ready to deal with Dillingham's speed. Boston beat Minnesota 107-105 on Sunday, but it was a growth game for a Timberwolves team that has struggled with consistency in the early goings of the season.
"Hell yeah. We don't like moral victories but we definitely played hard so that's a step in the right direction," said Anthony Edwards, who scored 28 points to go along with nine rebounds and seven assists.
What popped Sunday in Boston was Dillingham, who had a breakout performance with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 16 minutes off the bench.
"Oh my God. Played great, man. He played great. What I love about Rob is he wants it. He's one of those players who wants to be really, really good — right now," Edwards said. "That's what I'm in love with. He reminds me of myself when I was a rookie. I just told him to stay with it, it's going to come. You saw it tonight, you saw glimpses of it tonight."
Like Edwards said, the 19-year-old Dillingham "didn't look like a rookie" at TD Garden. He drilled a couple of 3-pointers, blew by Al Horford for a layup in the fourth quarter and nearly got an acrobatic layup to go after an explosive drive to the hoop midway through the final frame.
Dillingham's performance against the defending champs should warrant more playing time, though it remains to be seen if Finch and the Wolves will give him that chance. Mike Conley's toe sprain has kept him out of the last two games and it's unclear how much time he will miss, but what Conley has in experience he lacks in speed and quickness.
Dillingham changes the entire dynamic on offense with his ability to go into attack mode.
"I feel like that's the main part of our game: attacking," Dillingham said. "When I do attack, either you gotta help or I'm open. It's not just for me, it's for my teammates. When I attack, that is the main part where I can impact the game by drawing others or finishing or kicking."
The way Dillingham blows by defenders is different. Conley, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker can all play the point, but none of them can force defenders into uncomfortable positions like Dillingham. Edwards is the only other true blow-by player on Minnesota's roster, which means defenses can relax a bit when he's not on the court.
Dillingham changes everything, and he's clearly ready for a bigger role.