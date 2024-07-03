Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. are 'explosive,' championship-minded rookies
Timberwolves rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. expressed an understanding of what's expected of them as they join a team that was on the verge of an NBA Finals appearance this season.
Minnesota traded up to the No. 8 overall pick to take Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham while selecting Shannon with the No. 27 overall selection.
"It was just a crazy experience, for real, to even think because the Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA. So, I wouldn't think I would go to a contender right [out of the draft]," said Dillingham at the rookies' introductory press conference Wednesday. "Me seeing I was going to the Timberwolves was just a blessing, for real. I was just happy I get to learn from so many vets that are on the team."
Dillingham, as a top-10 pick, wasn't expected to land with a contender. Entering night one of the draft, the Houston Rockets were the only team in the top 10 that had a .500 or better record in 2023-24. Despite the top-10 status, Dillingham understands playing time won't just be given to him; he will have to earn it.
"Talking to [head coach Chris Finch], he was just making me feel comfortable. He told me that I'm going to have a role, as long as I have responsibility and do what I'm supposed to do. I feel like it's a two-way street, as long as I keep it the right way then it's going to go good," continued Dillingham.
That's a sentiment that Shannon echoed, saying he's looking to "help them win a championship."
"Just coming in and impacting in whatever way I can. I'm just grateful. I'm happy to be here and just ready to get to work," Shannon said.
Dillingham on playing with Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley
"It feels great because Anthony Edwards, he has all the confidence in the world and I feel like that just helps you grow as a player. Then there's Mike Conley. Mike Conley's been one of the best guards in the league forever, and at one time he was the most paid guard in the league. So, Mike Conley to learn from is just a blessing to learn and I feel like it's a perfect fit."
Both Dillingham and Shannon were praised for their scoring ability in college, which was an area of need for a Wolves side already dominant on the defensive end of the court. Dillingham averaged 15.2 points per game for Kentucky last season while shooting 47% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. In his senior year for Illinois, Shannon led the team in scoring with 23 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 35% from 3.
"We were very, very excited to welcome in Rob and TJ, both players bring a dimension that we really could use," Finch said when evaluating the rookies' games. "Explosive, love to play in the open court, live in the paint and scoring mindset. We feel like we kind of looked at where we may have fallen a little short last season, we were able to address a lot of those needs in the draft. Just excited to get them on board and watch their journey begin."
Finch now has the task of integrating the talented prospects into a team that nearly made the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. It's a task that he has very clear plan for.
"I think the best opportunities to develop young talent, is to develop them into specific roles. And those roles are usually well defined by teams that are ready to win and are winning. And, you know what you need, and you can kind of go in there and, first and foremost, try to excel in that role," said Finch when discussing how he would integrate Dillingham and Shannon into the Wolves' squad.
"It's great to have young players playing a lot of minutes, giving them opportunities, but sometimes they can kind of bite off a little more than they can chew. So, I think in our situation with the opportunities that we have they're certainly there for them. There's roles to be had, roles to be earned. But we also know what they look like, and how specific they are, and that's where we're going to start. Go in there and if you can nail that, then we try and grow everyone's game from there."
As for what Wolves fans should expect from their pair of rookies, Shannon summed it up by saying, "Expect on winning a championship, that's what we came here to do."