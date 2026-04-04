Anthony Edwards Returns, Wolves' Struggles Continue in Loss to 76ers

The playoffs are right around the corner, but the Timberwolves continue to trend in the wrong direction. They fell to the 76ers 115-103 on Friday night, with their third loss in their last four games

Anthony Edwards returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to what the team called right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome and illness. His return gave neither team an early-game boost, with just 36 total points scored in the first quarter.

Minnesota began to settle in. Bones Hyland entered Friday's game one of his last 11 attempts from three, but delivered 14 first-half points. Naz Reid also became the first player in Timberwolves history to have at least 150 made threes and 75 blocks off the bench in a single season. A 30-point second quarter gave the Wolves a 47-41 lead heading into halftime.

The Timberwolves came out of the locker room uninterested. Philadelphia completely overtook the momentum of the game with an 18-point advantage in the third quarter alone. Edwards was never able to get going with a 3 of 15 night from the field for just eight points.

Hyland had 21 points, and Minnesota did its best to make one last run at the end of the game, but it was too little too late. Ayo Dosunmu had 19, Julius Randle had 21 and Rudy Gobert had 16 rebounds, but the Wolves were outplayed on the road.

Paul George had 23 points, Joel Embiid had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey had 21. The Sixers looked like the better basketball team en route to a 115-103 win.

The Wolves are now 46-31 on the season. They will be off on Saturday before hosting the Hornets on Sunday night at 6 p.m. CT. They have only five games left of regular-season action. They've guaranteed they'll avoid the play-in tournament, but they still have a lot to fix before the postseason.