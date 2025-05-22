All Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert named second team all-defense, Jaden McDaniels snubbed

It's Gobert's eighth all-defensive team of his career, but his first time on the second team.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) jogs towards the locker room before the start of the game against the Golden State Warriors during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team on Thursday. Jaden McDaniels, who has an argument as one of the best wing defenders in the league, was not among the ten players to make the two teams.

The first team includes DPOY winner Evan Mobley (Cavaliers) along with Draymond Green (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Amen Thompson (Rockets), and Dyson Daniels (Hawks).

The second team consists of Gobert, Ivica Zubac (Clippers), Toumani Camara (Trail Blazers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), and Jalen Williams (Thunder). Oklahoma City is the only team with multiple selections, which is understandable after their incredible defensive season.

It's the eighth all-defense selection of Gobert's career, all of which have come in the last nine years. But after seven first-team selections, this is the first time the four-time DPOY has made the second team. Gobert averaged 1.4 blocks and 0.8 steals this season. Among players with at least 65 games played and 30 minutes per night, his 107.6 defensive rating trailed only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Zubac, and Alperen Sengun. Gobert was tied for seventh in defensive win shares.

McDaniels, who was a second-team selection last year, has a case as a snub. He finished 16th in the voting, which means he wouldn't have even made a hypothetical third team. Anthony Edwards finished 19th.

McDaniels averaged a career-high 2.2 stocks (steals + blocks) per game this season and was tied with Thompson for tenth in defensive win shares. He also played in all 82 games, something only ten other players did. With that said, the fact that there are only two all-defensive teams means numerous excellent defenders and deserving selections have to be left out. There isn't anyone glaring who McDaniels necessarily should replace from the ten who made it.

Gobert and McDaniels are set to take on Dort, Williams, and the Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in Oklahoma City.

