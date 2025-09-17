Rudy Gobert talks leadership, team-building, and Wolves culture
Rudy Gobert is gearing up for his 13th season in the NBA, and his fourth with the Wolves. After two straight exits in the Western Conference finals, Gobert is focused on getting over that last hump and helping lead Minnesota to its first ever trip to the NBA Finals.
"We were right there. As a competitor, there's two ways of seeing it: We were a step below the NBA Finals two years in a row. So it's frustrating because that doesn't happen, you know in a career, that's not something that happens all the time. But, at the same time it shows that we've been able to do it over-and-over and that we're creating something special," said Gobert in a recent interview on the Young Man and the Three podcast. "I think that's really what it's about for us."
In June, Gobert and the Wolves were once again bounced from the playoffs after reaching the Western Conference finals. Like in 2024, Minnesota only managed to win one game in the series. The Wolves were effectively run over by a superior Oklahoma City Thunder team that went on to win the title.
"First of all, they have some unique players," Gobert said when talking about the Thunder. "I would say Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] is one of a kind. Offensively, he's really mastered his craft, so he's a problem for every defense in the league. He creates a lot for his team and that is their engine. Their togetherness, their toughness defensively. I thought bringing in [Alex] Caruso and [Isaiah] Hartenstein was a, they were already really tough defensively but bringing those two guys was an amazing move."
Gobert also took note of OKC's maturity and was impressed by the Thunder's ability to remain poised through adversity, something he said was a "mark of a great team."
"You can tell they're never too high, never too low and usually that's a weakness of a young team, but they don't have that weakness," continued Gobert.
Maturity, togetherness, and chemistry are three traits Gobert said he believes make good teams, noting specifically the two teams to make the NBA Finals last season: Oklahoma City and the Indiana Pacers.
"The two teams that seemed the most together, went to the Finals. You know, I think Indiana wasn't necessarily the most talented team in the East, but they went to the Finals because I felt like they were the most together team. In those moments of adversity — I don't know how many times they came back from being down six, seven points in the last minute. It doesn't happen if you're not together, if you don't believe in your teammates, if you're not poised through adversity," said Gobert. "OKC is the same way differently, but same way. I think it shows that chemistry is really, really important and teamwork is really, really important."
Gobert believes the Wolves are growing in those critical departments.
"When I got there a couple years ago, I was more trying to bring this winning culture into the organization. We had a lot of young guys that were super talented, but they weren't able to win consistently yet," said Gobert. "In my mind, I knew that we had everything to do that."
When Gobert arrived, the Wolves were coming off their second first-round playoff exit in three seasons. Anthony Edwards was a developing 21-year-old superstar, who had yet to make the first of three straight trips to the All-Star game at that point. Jaden McDaniels was a 22-year-old defensive stud who missed the playoffs after breaking his hand because he punched a wall in the final game of the season. Naz Reid was still developing into becoming the star sixth man the Wolves have come to rely on.
"Trying to lead by example," said Gobert. "Trying to focus on making us the top defense in the league. Without being too distracting, that was my number one goal. Also, trying to show them what I think is great for an NBA professional, what I think can help you in your career to last as long as you can, and then to keep learning and keep getting better. Mostly stuff outside the court, I think that's what was needed."
It would take two seasons, but Gobert helped accomplish that first goal when he anchored the far-and-away best defense in the league during the 2023-24 season. Minnesota's ferocious brand of defense helped them to conference finals for the first time in 20 years.
"And now, I think we have a group of guys that really know each other well. Ant, Jaden, and Naz, they're not the same guys. They're not teenagers anymore. In my mind they were more teenager-like, and now they're more like the guy I can see being mentors for the younger guys," continued Gobert. "They really took another dimension mentally. Their minds are way more open. They all understand what it takes to win."
The process of getting over the final hump is already underway, but it really gets going when the Wolves report for training camp on September 29.