SB Nation column on Karl-Anthony Towns slammed by Wolves fans

From the same author who said last spring that Rudy Gobert “ruined the once bright immediate future of a team.”



That team, as you may know, just made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades.



Keep up the great work, @SBNation! 🧢 https://t.co/fCBgy5Tky2 pic.twitter.com/cNg3GTdpY8