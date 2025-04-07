All Timberwolves

Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Monday, April 7

Monday won't bring significant impacts to the West standings, but Tuesday is going to be wild.

Joe Nelson

Apr 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives with the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
We've entered the final week of the NBA regular season and there is a four-way tie among Western Conference contenders jockeying for playoff positioning, and it includes the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Key results Sunday in the West:

  • Lakers 126, Thunder 99
  • Pacers 125, Nuggets 120
  • Rockets 106, Warriors 96

Oklahoma City and Houston are likely going to be the top-two seeds in the West, but three through eight are still up for grabs. The Lakers (48-30) have a 1.5-game cushion over Denver (47-32) for the third seed, but Nuggets are only a half-game in front of the Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies, who are all 46-32 entering play Monday.

There are no games of significance in the West on Monday, but Tuesday is going to be big.

Key games Tuesday in the West:

  • Timberwolves at Bucks, 7 p.m. CT
  • Grizzlies at Hornets, 6 p.m. CT
  • Lakers at Thunder, 7 p.m. CT
  • Warriors at Suns, 9 p.m. CT
  • Clippers vs. Spurs, 9:30 p.m. CT

If the Wolves, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers all win Tuesday, there will be a five-way time as all four and the Nuggets will be 47-32. And if the Lakers lose to the Thunder while the others all win, only one game will separate six games battling for the 3-8 seeds.

Here's how tiebreakers involving three or more teams are settled.

  1. Division leader wins tie over teams not leading a division
  2. Winning percentage in all games among tied teams
  3. Conference winning percentage
  4. Winning percentage against Western Conference playoff teams
  5. Point differential

One of the Lakers, Clippers or Warriors is going to win the West, so they have the leg up on Minnesota and Memphis in the event that there's a mega tie at season's end.

Right now, however, none of the Warriors, Wolves, Grizzlies or Clippers are leading a division, so tiebreaker comes down to winning percentage in games against each other. As it stands now, the Clippers own win the tiebreaker, followed by the Warriors, Wolves and Grizzlies.

  • Wolves: 4-5 (3-0 vs. LAC, 0-2 vs. MEM, 1-3 vs. GSW)
  • Clippers 6-3 (0-3 vs. MN, 3-0 vs. MEM, 3-0 vs. GSW)
  • Grizzlies 3-6 (2-0 vs. MN, 0-3 vs. LAC, 1-3 vs. GSW))
  • Warriors: 6-4 (0-3 vs. LAC, 3-1 vs. MN, 3-1 vs. MEM)

Buckle up. It's going to be a wild week in the West.

Published
