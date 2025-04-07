Scoreboard watching: Where the Wolves sit in the West on Monday, April 7
We've entered the final week of the NBA regular season and there is a four-way tie among Western Conference contenders jockeying for playoff positioning, and it includes the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Key results Sunday in the West:
- Lakers 126, Thunder 99
- Pacers 125, Nuggets 120
- Rockets 106, Warriors 96
Oklahoma City and Houston are likely going to be the top-two seeds in the West, but three through eight are still up for grabs. The Lakers (48-30) have a 1.5-game cushion over Denver (47-32) for the third seed, but Nuggets are only a half-game in front of the Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies, who are all 46-32 entering play Monday.
There are no games of significance in the West on Monday, but Tuesday is going to be big.
Key games Tuesday in the West:
- Timberwolves at Bucks, 7 p.m. CT
- Grizzlies at Hornets, 6 p.m. CT
- Lakers at Thunder, 7 p.m. CT
- Warriors at Suns, 9 p.m. CT
- Clippers vs. Spurs, 9:30 p.m. CT
If the Wolves, Grizzlies, Warriors and Clippers all win Tuesday, there will be a five-way time as all four and the Nuggets will be 47-32. And if the Lakers lose to the Thunder while the others all win, only one game will separate six games battling for the 3-8 seeds.
Here's how tiebreakers involving three or more teams are settled.
- Division leader wins tie over teams not leading a division
- Winning percentage in all games among tied teams
- Conference winning percentage
- Winning percentage against Western Conference playoff teams
- Point differential
One of the Lakers, Clippers or Warriors is going to win the West, so they have the leg up on Minnesota and Memphis in the event that there's a mega tie at season's end.
Right now, however, none of the Warriors, Wolves, Grizzlies or Clippers are leading a division, so tiebreaker comes down to winning percentage in games against each other. As it stands now, the Clippers own win the tiebreaker, followed by the Warriors, Wolves and Grizzlies.
- Wolves: 4-5 (3-0 vs. LAC, 0-2 vs. MEM, 1-3 vs. GSW)
- Clippers 6-3 (0-3 vs. MN, 3-0 vs. MEM, 3-0 vs. GSW)
- Grizzlies 3-6 (2-0 vs. MN, 0-3 vs. LAC, 1-3 vs. GSW))
- Warriors: 6-4 (0-3 vs. LAC, 3-1 vs. MN, 3-1 vs. MEM)
Buckle up. It's going to be a wild week in the West.