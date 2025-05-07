Stan Van Gundy's understanding of Jimmy Butler's Wolves exit was out of touch
Game 1 between the Timberwolves and Warriors was Jimmy Butler's first game at Target Center since November 24, 2021. Wolves fans, harboring anger from Butler's trade demand in 2018, made their feelings known by booing Butler every time he touched the ball — and TNT broadcaster Stan Van Gundy seemed confused by the situation.
For those who don't remember, Butler demanded a trade from Minnesota early during the 2018-19 season, claiming at the time that the franchise couldn't win without him. The ugly marriage ended in divorce, with Butler being traded to Philadelphia and before a run with the Miami Heat in which he rarely took the court to face his former teammates.
"I know it didn't end well, but Jimmy Butler came here and ended a 13-year playoff drought for the Wolves. You think there would be at least a little appreciation? That's what Jimmy always does. Eventually, he's going to demand a trade," Van Gundy said.
Van Gundy's reaction is a fair example of a national analyst and former coach being out of touch with fans. At his notorious Wolves' practice before leaving the franchise, Butler admitted to saying, "You f***ing need me. You can't win without me."
He put the franchise in a peculiar position, having to trade him for far less than his market value — fewer than 24 months after Minnesota gave up Zach LaVine, a pick that became Lauri Markannen and more, to acquire him. After Minnesota met his demand, Butler has avoided talking about his 69 career games with the franchise at every moment possible.
Butler was a fan favorite in his first season with the team, and then he essentially told the entire franchise to kick rocks. Fans root for their team, so it wasn't a shock that Butler was booed like crazy during Game 1.
Van Gundy and play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson pointed out later in the game that Butler's exit was "pretty contentious," but throughout the game they came across as bewildered by the cold welcome back to Minneapolis.
Yes, Butler helped the Wolves end an absurd playoff drought. But he also left on bad terms and may have stunted the growth of a then-22-year-old Karl-Anthony Towns by bullying him. It was ugly — and that should surprise no one that Butler received an ugly response from Minnesota fans.