Stars align for rare photo of past, present Timberwolves announcers
The Minnesota Timberwolves have had quite a few television and radio announcers since the team's inception in 1989, and on Thursday night a handful of them were together on the court in a rare occurrence.
Jim Petersen, the longtime Timberwolves television analyst, posted photos of himself alongside currently television announcer Michael Grady, current radio play-by-play guy Alan Horton, along with former announcers Chad Hartman, Kevin Harlan and Sean Grande.
Grande was the voice of the Timberwolves for three seasons starting in 1998 before being hired as the voice of the Boston Celtics in 2001. He took over the TV play-by-play job in Minnesota after Harlan's departure after nine seasons (1989-98).
Hartman was the radio voice of the Timberwolves from 1991 to 2006. Horton took over starting with the 2007-08 season and has been on lead vocals ever since.
The group was able to come together for Thursday night's game between the Timberwolves and Celtics. Harlan had the TV call on TNT, Grande had the Celtics radio call while Horton, Grady and Petersen handled local MInnesota radio and TV duties, respectively. Hartman was in attendance for the game.
Of course, not every past Timberwolves announcer or color commentator was at the game.
Missing were the late Tom Hanneman, who was with the franchise from its outset in 1989 until his death in 2020, along with Dave Benz, Trent Tucker, Dave Shea, Jerry Schemmel, Walter Bond, J.B. Bickerstaff, Kevin McHale, Billy McKinney, Len Elmore, Sidney Lowe, Quinn Buckner, Greg Kelser, Gus Johnson and Mychal Thompson.