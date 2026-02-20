Wolves Return From All-Star Break to Face Shorthanded Mavs

The Timberwolves return from the All-Star break with their first game in nine days against the Mavericks on Friday night at the Target Center. Dallas will have a severely depleted roster, and DraftKings Sportsbook favors Minnesota by 13.5 points. Here's what you need to know.

Star rookie Cooper Flagg is the most notable Mavericks player out of Friday's game, as he's dealing with a foot injury. He leads Dallas with 20.4 points per game this season, to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Starting big man Daniel Gafford has been ruled out with an ankle injury, so that's 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game out of the lineup. Reserve Caleb Martin is out with an ankle injury as well. Starting guard Max Christie is questionable with a left ankle sprain, so Dallas enters Friday's game seriously banged up.

Preview

Anthony Davis was traded to the Wizards before the trade deadline, and Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the season. So, who do the Mavericks have left? Veteran forward Naji Marshall is having a career year, averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Forward P.J. Washington is still with the Mavs, and he's averaging 14.1 points per game this season.

If Christie doesn't go, the Dallas backcourt includes Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton, who was acquired in the Davis trade from Washington. Rookie Ryan Nembhard has been running the point guard position for most of the season, averaging 6.7 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Prediction

Minnesota carries no injuries into Friday's matchup. We got three looks at newly acquired guard Ayo Dosunmu before the All-Star break, and he averaged 14.7 points per game. With Mike Conley Jr. back in the fold and Terrence Shannon Jr. healthy, it will be interesting to see how the Wolves approach their backcourt rotation.

The Mavericks are 19-35 this season. With Flagg and Gafford out, they have one of the worst rosters in the league. There's no reason Minnesota should lose this game at home with a healthy roster. It's a great opportunity for the Wolves to ease back into action after the All-Star break. Things will quickly heat up with a West Coast road trip looming next week against the Trail Blazers, Clippers and Nuggets.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.