Steph Curry has Grade 1 hamstring strain, will be reevaluated in a week
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night and will be reevaluated in a week, the team said on Wednesday.
Curry left in the second quarter of Tuesday night's Game 1 with the left hamstring strain and did not return. Based on the nature of the injury, it seemed unlikely he'd play in Game 2, and his status for the remainder of the series remains in doubt as well. A Grade 1 hamstring strain is less severe, however, it still typically requires a one-to-two week recovery time. The best case scenario for very mild strains is less than a week, but there is only a one-day break between Games 1 and 2.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Curry has never suffered a strain muscle before in his career, so this will be new territory for the guard, making the timeline even murkier as the series presses on. It's a huge blow for the Warriors, who are now down their leading postseason scorer — Curry's scoring 22.6 points per game this playoffs — for at least a week.
Curry is also second on the team in assists per game (5.1) and third in rebounds (5.3) in the playoffs.
Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, Curry has missed only two games and the Warriors went 1-1 in those matchups. They were able to pull out the Game 1 upset over the Wolves despite missing Curry the entirety of the second half, something they'll be forced to build on as Golden State will be faced with a lot of Curry-free minutes in the next week.
The Wolves and Warriors tip off for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.