Steph Curry rejects comeback bid as Wolves fall to Warriors
Coming off a disastrous loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said morale among the team was good. That was the first type of game where everything went so wrong, he said, but if a similar performance happened again, it would be something the Wolves would have to be more concerned about.
The Wolves didn't no-show Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors like they did against the Knicks, but they looked like they might be in for a repeat in the first 24 minutes. Ultimately, despite rallying to take a lead in the second half, Steph Curry went into a fourth-quarter takeover in a 113-103 Wolves loss at Target Center in Minneapolis.
The Wolves (14-13) got themselves within striking distance in the waning minutes, but Curry made sure the Warriors (15-12) would leave Minneapolis with a victory. Curry first hit a 3-pointer that put Golden State up 99-94. Then a pair of free throws put the Warriors up 101-94. Then came the dagger, another 3 from Curry that put the Warriors up 10 points.
Curry knew it was the clincher, too, dancing after he drilled the shot and yelling in the direction of the crowd.
Curry finished with 31 points, 10 assists and three rebounds.
It couldn't have been more of a slog offensively for the Wolves in the first half. They mustered just 15 points in the first quarter and they were held scoreless for the first six-and-a-half minutes of the second frame. Minnesota made just six of its first 32 attempts from the field and trailed by as many as 21 points during the second-quarter drought.
Where the Wolves were fortunate is the Warriors were nearly as cold. Golden State outscored them by just two points in the second quarter overall, and Minnesota entered the half down 13 when its deficit could have been significantly larger.