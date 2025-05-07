All Timberwolves

Steph Curry ruled out with hamstring injury in Game 1 of Wolves-Warriors

Curry went to the locker room early in the second quarter.

Joe Nelson

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) during game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors could be in trouble after Steph Curry left early in the second quarter after suffering a hamstring injury during Game 1 of the West semifinals in Minneapolis.

Curry buried a 3-pointer and then grabbed at his hamstring but stayed in the game. On the next trip down the court, he gingerly maneuvered for a floater before asking out of the game. He then went with the training staff back to the locker room — and he isn't returning.

"Steph Curry officially a left hamstring strain. Will not return to tonight's game," Lauren Jbara reported on the TNT broadcast.

Curry had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 13 minutes when he exited.

Not long after, Naz Reid limped off for the Timberwolves just before halftime. It wasn't immediately clear whether Reid would return to the game.

This is a developing story.

