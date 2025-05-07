Steph Curry ruled out with hamstring injury in Game 1 of Wolves-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors could be in trouble after Steph Curry left early in the second quarter after suffering a hamstring injury during Game 1 of the West semifinals in Minneapolis.
Curry buried a 3-pointer and then grabbed at his hamstring but stayed in the game. On the next trip down the court, he gingerly maneuvered for a floater before asking out of the game. He then went with the training staff back to the locker room — and he isn't returning.
"Steph Curry officially a left hamstring strain. Will not return to tonight's game," Lauren Jbara reported on the TNT broadcast.
Curry had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 13 minutes when he exited.
Not long after, Naz Reid limped off for the Timberwolves just before halftime. It wasn't immediately clear whether Reid would return to the game.
This is a developing story.