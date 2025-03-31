Target Center brawl: How severe could punishment be for ejected Wolves players?
Suspensions seem likely for several players after a massive brawl broke out between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons, resulting in seven ejections from Sunday night's game at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Both Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid were ejected for the Timberwolves, and with seven regular-season games remaining after, potential suspensions could prove costly. DiVincenzo, along with Detroit's Ron Holland II, was one of the initiator's of the conflict and seems likely to be suspended. Reid could also face consequences after the NBA reviews the incident.
There's no saying how long, or whether, a suspension will take place, but similar brawls in recent memory resulted in suspensions ranging from two to four games. Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall was suspended four games and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was suspended three for a similar on-court altercation between the teams in December. Also in December, Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson was suspended two games for getting into a similar shoving match with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, while Miami's Terry Rozier got a game for being part of a scrum.
There's no telling what consequences Wolves and Pistons players could face, but fines seem a guarantee and similar suspensions seem appropriate, though they'd come at a critical time as the season is winding down to its final days.