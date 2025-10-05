Shannon's impact among 5 highlights from Wolves' preseason win over Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves scored 40 points in the first quarter and never looked back in a 126-116 win over the Denver Nuggets to open the preseason in San Diego, Cali. Saturday night. The Wolves didn't play Anthony Edwards and a couple of other starters, but it provided a decent glimpse of the 2025-26 roster in action.
1. The starting five
Mike Conley, Edwards, and Julius Randle didn't play, and that opened the door for 2024 first-round pick Rob Dillingham, Donte DiVincenzo, and Naz Reid to join the starting lineup alongside Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.
Dillingham played 23 minutes and finished with seven points and nine assists. He also had three turnovers and shot 3 of 10 from the field. The other four starters each played 12 minutes before getting the rest of the night off.
- McDaniels: 9 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist
- Gobert: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Reid: 10 points, 1 rebound
- DiVincenzo: 8 points, 6 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 1 block
2. Bones Hyland leads Wolves in scoring
Hyland could find himself buried on Minnesota's bench unless he jumps Dillingham in the rotation. But in the preseason opener, Hyland led the Wolves with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including hitting three three-pointers. He added three rebounds, three assists and one steal.
3. The big rookies were productive
First-round pick Joan Beringer played 23 minutes and finished with 14 points on six of eight shooting to go along with four rebounds and one block. The only negative was that he was called for five fouls in his 23 minutes.
There was speculation after a solid Summer League that Beringer could get some run in the rotation behind Gobert during the regular season because he's NBA-ready on the defensive end.
Second-round pick Rocco Zikarsky played 13 minutes and racked up nine points and eight rebounds.
4. Terrence Shannon impacts the game
Shannon figures to have a significant role off the bench this season, perhaps filling the void left by Nickeil Alexander-Walker signing with the Hawks. While he didn't shoot the ball all that well Saturday night (2-9), he found a way to impact the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Most impressive was that he got his points by getting to the free-throw line eight times (making seven attempts).
5. Nuggets went with expected starting five
Denver getting dumped by a Minnesota lineup filled with backups is a good look for the Wolves, considering the Nuggets rolled out their likely starting five for the regular season with Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.
Jokic had 14 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes to lead Denver starters, who combined for 49 points on 14-of-20 shooting.