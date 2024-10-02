The Towns-Randle-DiVincenzo trade is now official between Wolves, Knicks
The blockbuster trade between the Timberwolves and Knicks is now official, five days after it shocked the NBA world via reporting from Shams Charania late Friday night. The Wolves have acquired Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a protected first-round pick (via Detroit) from the Knicks for Karl-Anthony Towns, with Minnesota also sending the Hornets a second-round pick as part of the three-team deal.
The Wolves waived Jaedon LeDee to make room on their roster for their three new players.
It took a while for the teams to creatively finalize some complicated details, but it was always a matter of when and not if the trade would be completed. Now it's finally official.
Randle will wear No. 30 with the Wolves. Bates-Diop will wear No. 31. DiVincenzo has worn No. 0 with his last four teams, but Jaylen Clark currently holds that number in Minnesota so we'll see what happens there.
Trading Towns presents some risk, as he's the best player involved in this deal, but the Wolves decided now was the time to sell high on one of their stars, who is set to make $220 million over the next four years. Dealing Towns gives the Wolves more financial flexibility moving forward. Randle will make $33 million this year with a $31 million player option in 2025-26. DiVincenzo is one of the best value contracts in the league, as he'll make a total of $36 million over the next three seasons.
The Wolves believe this trade helps them in the future and also keeps them locked in as contenders in the 2024-25 season. Towns' departure leaves a big hole, but Randle is a two-time All-NBA player who will replace much of KAT's scoring, rebounding, and secondary playmaking abilities, albeit with much less outside shooting. DiVincenzo helps replace that shooting, gives the Wolves another proven player in the back court, and makes their bench arguably the league's best.
Training camp began this week. The Wolves' first preseason game is Friday night against the Lakers.