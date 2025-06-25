Timberwolves 2025 NBA draft position preview: Forwards/wings
The 2025 NBA draft is coming up soon, and here at Timberwolves On SI, we're going to help you get ready with previews of each of the three major position groups. Next up are the forwards and wings.
In the modern NBA, you can never have too many versatile wings. Center and guard might be seen as more obvious needs for the Timberwolves in this week's draft, but they could also benefit from adding a player who doesn't fit into one of those molds, especially with the futures of Julius Randle and Naz Reid up in the air to some extent. Our next NBA draft position preview will look at some of the wings and forwards who the Wolves could target with picks 17 and 31.
Unlikely to make it to 17
- Cooper Flagg, Duke
- Ace Bailey, Rutgers
- Kon Knueppel, Duke
- Carter Bryant, Arizona
- Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Flagg is a lock as the first overall pick. Bailey and Knueppel are surefire top-eight picks, and the other two likely won't make it to 17, either. Could Tim Connelly look to trade up?
Potential targets at 17
- Nique Clifford, Colorado State
- Cedric Coward, Washington State
- Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's
- Liam McNeeley, UConn
- Will Riley, Illinois
Clifford, who worked out for the Wolves last week, is a do-it-all wing who had a huge senior season. He's an older prospect with some questions about his shooting, but the traits are very enticing. Coward is the ultimate 3-and-D player as a 6'6" wing with a beautiful long-range stroke. He may not make it to 17, particularly with the Grizzlies sitting at 16 and needing shooting after dealing Desmond Bane. Fleming is more of a true power forward who also happened to shoot 39 percent from deep last season. McNeeley had a slightly disappointing one-and-done season for UConn, but he's got a great combination of size, shooting ability, and basketball IQ. Riley would be an intriguing gamble as a long, lanky, highly-skilled wing who still needs to develop his shot.
Potential targets at 31
- Drake Powell, North Carolina
- Adou Thiero, Arkansas
- Noah Penda, France
- Hugo Gonzalez, Spain
- John Tonje, Wisconsin
- Johni Broome, Auburn
- Kobe Brea, Kentucky
The first few names here have major upside but have one key question mark that could cause them to drop out of the first round: shooting. Powell is a truly incredible defender, but his jumper needs major work. The same can be said of Thiero, who is a remarkable athlete. And of Penda, another guy the Wolves hosted for a pre-draft workout. He's got major all-around upside at the wing spot, but can he shoot it well enough to reach his potential? It's the same thing with Gonzalez, a high-motor wing who plays for Real Madrid.
Then you've got more of the theoretical low-ceiling, high-floor kind of guys. Tonje and Broome were two of the best players in college basketball last season, but they're also older prospects who aren't special athletes. Maybe their games will translate smoothly to the NBA, maybe not. And then there's a guy like Brea, who might be the best shooter in the entire draft, but doesn't have a whole lot else to offer. How valuable does that make him?