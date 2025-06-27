Timberwolves add 7'4" Australian center with draft's 45th overall pick
The Timberwolves have selected Australian center Rocco Zikarsky with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.
After previously drafting an 18-year-old center from France on Wednesday (Joan Beringer), the Wolves drafted an 18-year-old center from Australia on Thursday. Zikarsky will be on a two-way contract with Minnesota, per Dane Moore, meaning he'll also play for the Iowa Wolves in the G League.
Zikarsky is listed at 7'4" (7'3" without shoes) and 257 pounds. When he debuts in the NBA, he'll be the league's third-tallest player, behind only Zach Edey and Victor Wembanyama. Zikarsky spent the last two seasons playing for the Brisbane Bullets in the in NBL, Australia's top professional league. He's largely been a reserve for the Bullets, averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 8.9 minutes per game. Nonetheless, his size, length, and age give him real defensive upside.
The Wolves originally held the 31st pick, but they moved back five spots in a deal with the Suns and picked up two future second-rounders in the process. Then, when on the clock at 36, they traded the pick to the Lakers for pick 45 and cash. Moving back to 45 allowed them to put Zikarsky on a two-way deal, which means he doesn't take up a roster spot.
Minnesota's 2025 draft haul consists of a pair of huge international centers and long-term developmental projects in Beringer at No. 17 and Zikarsky at No. 45. They'll presumably both put on a Timberwolves uniform for the first time at the Las Vegas Summer League next month.