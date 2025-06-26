Timberwolves select Joan Beringer with 17th overall pick in 2025 draft
The Minnesota Timberwolves have selected French center Joan Beringer with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Beringer doesn't turn 19 years old until November. He's a developing prospect who has spent the last two years playing professionally for Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia. Last year, Beringer averaged 4.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, but his upside is tremendous. He grew up playing soccer and only started focusing on basketball about four years ago.
The potential with Beringer is about athleticism with shot-blocking on defense and rim-running on offense. He's got great hands and movement ability. The Wolves are excited about the strides he's made over the past couple years and what he might be able to turn into over the next 5-10 years.
In Minnesota, Beringer will have an ideal role model in fellow French center Rudy Gobert, who has won four defensive player of the year awards.
He also joins a young roster core led by Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, as well as recent draft picks Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Jaylen Clark. The Wolves, who have been to back-to-back Western Conference Finals, have decisions to make this summer on veteran players Julius Randle, Naz Reid, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who can all potentially become free agents.