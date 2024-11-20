Timberwolves can end absurdly long losing streaks in two cities this week
The Timberwolves have an opportunity to snap ridiculously long losing streaks in a couple cities during their quick two-game road trip this week.
The 8-6 Wolves are headed to Toronto to play the Raptors on Thursday. After that, they'll face the defending champs in Boston on Sunday. As pointed out by radio broadcaster Alan Horton, Minnesota hasn't won in either of those cities in nearly 20 years.
The last time the Wolves won a game in Toronto was in January 2004. Kevin Garnett, Sam Cassell, and Latrell Sprewell combined for 82 points in that game. Since then, they've lost 19 straight in Ontario's capital, most recently falling in the very first game of last season. They did technically beat the Raptors in a road game in February 2021, but that was played in Tampa for COVID reasons.
The Wolves' most recent win in Boston came in March 2005, when Sprewell hit a game-winning floater with a second left. They've lost 17 straight road games against the Celtics since then, including an overtime defeat in January of this year and another OT loss in April 2021.
That's 36 combined losses in a row in those two cities, which is hard to even comprehend.
On paper, one of the two streaks will be much easier to break. The Raptors are just 3-12 this season, although they're 3-4 at home and 0-8 on the road. They're 24th in net rating this season (the Wolves are 11th). It's not going to be a walk-in-the-park matchup against players like RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Gradey Dick, but it's certainly one the Wolves will feel like they should win.
Beating the Celtics will be significantly tougher. The defending champs are 12-3 this season after handing the Cavaliers their first loss of the year on Tuesday. They're third in net rating behind an elite offense that can crush teams from three-point range. Jayson Tatum has averaged 33.8 points over his last eight games against the Wolves, while Anthony Edwards has averaged 28 points in seven games against the Celtics in his career.
That should be quite the matchup on Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden, with Edwards and Julius Randle (who knows the Celtics well) leading the Wolves against Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of Boston's deep lineup.
At minimum, the Timberwolves would love to snap at least one of these two remarkably long streaks and avoid a trip back to .500 this week. We'll see if they can do it.