Anthony Edwards is the star of a new series streaming on Amazon

Anthony Edwards is more than a basketball star. He's also an actor, music producer, and now the star of a new series streaming on Amazon.

"Serious Business with Anthony Edwards" launched on Amazon on Tuesday. The series is the creation of Edwards' production company, Three-Fifths Media, and it features Edwards competing against athletes and celebrities in different games and sports.

"Anthony Edwards, the superstar guard for the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, is all business," the show's description reads on Amazon. "On the court or off, he's ready to challenge whoever, whenever. Perhaps he's crazy or maybe he's a genius, but Edwards believes he can challenge the world's most elite athletes and biggest celebrities in any competition imaginable - and believes he can win. For him, competition is Serious Business."

Episode 1 has Edwards battling four-time Olympian Lily Zhang in table tennis.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Edwards had a viral moment when fellow American basketball star Steph Curry tried to stir the pot when athletes were gathered together on a cruise ship.

"Ant, they said they could smack you 21-0," Curry said.

"In what? Ping pong?" Edwards replied.

"I don't believe it, I don't believe it," Edwards added. "I'm scoring one point."

Zhang has won six U.S. table tennis championships, while also competing in the Olympics four times in her career: 2012 (London), 2016 (Rio), 2020 (Tokyo), and 2024 (Paris).

In the episode, Edwards claimed he could become a professional table tennis play with a "year and a half" of practice.

Spoiler alert: Here's how it went

Before facing Zhang, Edwards took on former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch. The match took place in Minneapolis, with Zhang and Timberwolves teammate Naz Reid in attendance. The result? Ant-Man won 11-4, and it was probably the worst game of "ping-pong" ever played.

"You nervous?" Zhang asked ahead of her match against Edwards.

"Nah, hell no," Edwards said.

Zhang gifted Edwards 10 points in a game to 11.

"I'm scared right now, but you know, the scared guy's the one to be scared of," Edwards said.

After Zhang scored five straight points to cut the gift-lead to 10-5, Edwards hammered a forehand that beat Zhang for one real point to win, 11-5.

"I genuinely did not expect that. I thought it would be really easy, I'm not going to lie," Zhang said. "I think with some training, he could actually be good."

