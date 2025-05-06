Timberwolves' championship odds improve after three Game 1 upsets
The secound round of the NBA Playoffs have gotten off to an unpredictable start with the Thunder, Celtics and Cavaliers all dropping Game 1 of their series at home as eight-point favorites or more. Those results likely have a lot to do with the Timberwolves' championship odds seeing a significant jump since Friday.
2025 NBA championship odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (from May 2 to May 6)
Team
2025 NBA Championship Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder
+170 (was +155)
Boston Celtics
+210 (was +185)
Cleveland Cavaliers
+500 (no change)
Minnesota Timberwolves
+1100 (was +1700)
Denver Nuggets
+1500 (was +5000)
Golden State Warriors
+2400 (was +1900)
New York Knicks
+2800 (was +5500)
Indiana Pacers
+3000 (was +6500)
The Thunder, Celtics and Warriors have seen their odds go in the wrong direction, while the Cavaliers' odds have remained the same. Every other team has seen their championship odds shift dramatically in their favor. At 11-1, the Timberwolves now have an 8.3% chance of winning it all based on implied probability. That's up from 5.56% on Friday.
Minnesota is currently a 6.5-point favorite in Tuesday night's Game 1 against the Warriors. If the Wolves take care of business on home court, those odds will likely continue to come down. They held the ninth-best odds to win the title when the postseason began, but they're slowly garnering more respect on the betting markets.
The road team has won all three of the first round Game 1s so far, so the Timberwolves will look to buck that trend on Tuesday night.
