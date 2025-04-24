Timberwolves' Chris Finch on playoff physicality: 'It's gone too far'
Naz Reid took an elbow to the eye. Rui Hachimura took a shot to the face and came back with a protective mask.
There's no question the level of physicality ticks up when the NBA playoffs role around, and the first two games of the Western Conference first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers have been no exception. And while the increased level of physicality is something that typically benefits Chris Finch's Timberwolves, the coach has felt this year's playoffs have brought some red flags. Finch said the physicality allowed has "gone way too far."
"I'm not complaining about the way our series, in particular, has been reffed, I'm just saying in general, I would think it's gone too far," Finch said. "It feels like it's physicality without a purpose. It's disrupted the flow. If there's not a fight in that Houston-Golden State series, I'd be surprised. I think it just feels like it's on the edge every single time.
"You play 82 games in a certain way, and then they flip the switch. And I do worry about the ability to be able to control that, but that's what they want and that's what we're getting right now."
Game 2 between the Wolves and Lakers saw 46 combined fouls, so there hasn't been a complete absence of a whistle, but there hasn't been a shortage of contact that's been allowed, either, and both Games 1 and 2 have been pretty chippy.
"My problem right now is it just feels out of context. It feels like it's not the right type of physicality that we're trying to kind of integrate into our game," Finch said.
The Wolves are a physical team though, and generally when the whistle is more lax, it benefits them. Reid, who's already taken some hits in the series, including the elbow to the eye, said he embraces the physicality and aggressiveness.
"It's part of the game," Reid said. "I mean, throughout the season, they might call a foul that they might not call during the postseason, and it's kinda to some teams' advantages. I'm not really too concerned about calls. ... Like I said, I like the aggression and physicality that's been displayed, just in this series alone, not talking about all the other series."
Quicker starts
One common theme for the Wolves in Games 1 and 2 have been poor starts. As they took to get off on a better foot in Game 3, scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. tipoff Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis, Finch says a key is injecting more pace.
Mike Conley agreed with the sentiment.
"It starts with our pace and intensity on both ends, how fast we play, how together we play," he said. "We don't resort to too many isos early, resort to just swinging the ball, moving the ball, let our defense kinda dictate the momentum of the game, and everybody's kinda eating at that time, so hopefully we can find that early in the first quarter of this game."
The Wolves feel confident they'll start better in Game 3, their first home game of the playoffs, and also that they'll bounce back from their "old habits" that Finch said resurfaced in Game 2. Among the reasons for the confidence after the loss?
"If you've ever been in a film session with Finchy after a loss — we'll be motivated," Conley said. "We'll be motivated and ready to go, so I have no doubt that our guys are going to be ready."