Timberwolves claim Tristen Newton off waivers, waive Daishen Nix
The Timberwolves have claimed rookie guard Tristen Newton off waivers from the Indiana Pacers and waived guard Daishen Nix to make room, according to multiple reports. Both were on two-way contracts.
Newton, 23, was a second-round pick out of Connecticut this year (49th overall). He won back-to-back national championships at UConn, earning first team All-American honors last year. The 6'5", 190-pound guard had only appeared in five games with the Pacers this season, playing a total of eight minutes, but he's been productive in the G League. Newton has averaged 17 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists across ten games with the Indiana Mad Ants, shooting 41 percent from three. He was waived on Wednesday and has quickly landed with a new team.
Nix, 22, is in his fourth NBA season after going undrafted in 2021. He began his career with the Rockets and then landed with the Wolves last season. Nix appeared in 18 games for Minnesota across the last two seasons, playing 63 minutes. He also became known for his lavish outfits and good vibes on the Wolves' bench. This season, he had only appeared in three NBA games but was averaging 22.3 points, 7.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in the G League. His biggest flaw is that he's a career 29 percent three-point shooter at both the NBA and G League levels.
President of basketball operations Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves clearly think there's more upside with Newton, who is a year older than Nix but just a rookie after spending five years in college. Newton will split time between Minnesota's bench and presumably taking over Nix's starting role on the Iowa Wolves.