Timberwolves finalize 18-player roster for 2024-25 season
The 18-man Minnesota Timberwolves roster has been finalized ahead of Tuesday's 9 p.m. CT season opener against the Lakers in Los Angeles.
While there are 18 players on the roster, three of them are players on two-way contracts who will likely spend the bulk of the season with the G-League Iowa Wolves. Those three are guards Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark, and center Jesse Edwards.
From a depth chart perspective, it's probably fair to put Donte DiVincenzo down as the primary backup point guard behind Mike Conley, though it's highly likely that DiVincenzo winds up playing more minutes than Conley and multiple positions.
One of the big questions is how Josh Minott will be used. It's clear that Minnesota is high on his development, but will that lead to minutes over someone like Joe Ingles, who signed with the Timberwolves as a veteran free agent sharpshooter who has years of experience playing alongside Conley and Rudy Gobert during their days together in Utah.
This is what our view of a potential depth chart looks like, but it's extremely flexible because Minnesota as a surplus of guards and wings who can play multiple positions.
Starters
Depth 1
Depth 2
Depth 3
Depth 4
Mike Conley
Donte DiVincenzo
Rob Dillingham
PJ Dozier
Daishen Nix
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Jaylen Clark
Jaden McDaniels
Joe Ingles
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Julius Randle
Naz Reid
Josh Minott
Leonard Miller
Rudy Gobert
Luka Garza
Jesse Edwards