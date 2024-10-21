All Timberwolves

Timberwolves finalize 18-player roster for 2024-25 season

Looking at the full roster and the projected depth chart.

Joe Nelson

Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) scores against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The 18-man Minnesota Timberwolves roster has been finalized ahead of Tuesday's 9 p.m. CT season opener against the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Timberwolves 2024-25 roster
While there are 18 players on the roster, three of them are players on two-way contracts who will likely spend the bulk of the season with the G-League Iowa Wolves. Those three are guards Daishen Nix and Jaylen Clark, and center Jesse Edwards.

From a depth chart perspective, it's probably fair to put Donte DiVincenzo down as the primary backup point guard behind Mike Conley, though it's highly likely that DiVincenzo winds up playing more minutes than Conley and multiple positions.

One of the big questions is how Josh Minott will be used. It's clear that Minnesota is high on his development, but will that lead to minutes over someone like Joe Ingles, who signed with the Timberwolves as a veteran free agent sharpshooter who has years of experience playing alongside Conley and Rudy Gobert during their days together in Utah.

This is what our view of a potential depth chart looks like, but it's extremely flexible because Minnesota as a surplus of guards and wings who can play multiple positions.

Starters

Depth 1

Depth 2

Depth 3

Depth 4

Mike Conley

Donte DiVincenzo

Rob Dillingham

PJ Dozier

Daishen Nix

Anthony Edwards

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Jaylen Clark

Jaden McDaniels

Joe Ingles

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Julius Randle

Naz Reid

Josh Minott

Leonard Miller

Rudy Gobert

Luka Garza

Jesse Edwards

