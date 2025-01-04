Timberwolves had record-breaking shooting performance in loss to Celtics
The Timberwolves came up short in Thursday night's three-point loss to the Celtics, but they put together a record-breaking shooting performance that only one other team has done in league history.
NBC Sports Boston Celtic statistician and researcher Dick Lipe made a post on X during Thursday's game stating that the Wolves were the second team in NBA history to have more than 20 made threes while shooting more than 50% from long distance, as well as make 16 or more free throws than their opponent.
Oddly enough, the only other team to reach the same numbers was the Celtics, who beat the Pacers by 51 points on Nov. 1, 2023. It was a different story for the Wolves, as they lost by three.
The post adds some context to how impressive Minnesota was shooting the ball on Thursday. Their 21-39 mark from beyond the arc was good for 53.8%. They were also 20-22 from the free throw line compared to Boston, which was only 4-6.
The Timberwolves' 15 turnovers compared to the Celtics' three ultimately proved to be the difference. Minnesota arguably outplayed the defending champs, but if you give Boston 15 extra possession, they're going to take advantage and they did just that with 22 points off those turnovers.
Minnesota has been near the top of the league this season in three-point percentage at 37.7% which ranks fifth best, so their record-breaking performance shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. The rare statistic does a great job showing that the Wolves still haven't been able to find that extra gear when it comes to offensive consistency.