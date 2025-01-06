Timberwolves have to beat fully loaded Clippers to snap losing streak
The last time the Timberwolves played the Clippers — a 108-80 victory — they went up against a starting five of Kris Dunn, Amir Coffey, James Harden, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ivica Zubac. It's going to look quite a bit different Monday night in Minneapolis with Kawhi Leonard back on the floor.
Leonard made his season debut Saturday in 19 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting, including hitting three of five attempts from 3-point range.
The Clippers were also without Norman Powell in that previous game against Minnesota. He's since returned and will be in the expected starting lineup Monday night alongside Leonard, Harden, Dunn and Zubac.
This version of the Clippers is bigger, deeper and a much better 3-point shooting team. Harden is one of the best 3-point shooters in NBA history, Leonard can knock them down and Powell is hitting more than 43% of his 3s for a second season in a row.
It's another big game for the Wolves (17-17), who are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. The Clippers (20-15) are one of nine teams in the Western Conference the Wolves are chasing.
As disappointing as Minnesota has been this season, they're only three games behind Denver for the No. 4 seed and we haven't even reached the halfway point of the regular season.
Tipoff inside Target Center is set for 7:10 p.m. CT.