Key Wolves Role Player Suddenly Questionable for Game 6
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Terrence Shannon Jr. is currently questionable for Minnesota's win-or-go-home Game 6 with a head contusion, according to the team.
Shannon's role has fluctuated throughout the postseason. He didn't even play in the first three games against Denver, and then he was forced into action after injuries to Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards. He came up huge with 24 points and 6 rebounds to close out the Nuggets in Game 6 of that series.
He scored 16 and 12 points in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, against the Spurs, but he has scored just 15 total points in the three games since. Minnesota has been missing some production from its guards off the bench, with Bones Hyland struggling and Ayo Dosunmu replacing DiVincenzo in the starting lineup. Losing Shannon could be a tough blow heading into a do-or-die Game 6.
The status of some Timberwolves players have changed quickly throughout gamedays during the current postseason run, but Shannon's situation is now one worth following.
This is a developing story.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert