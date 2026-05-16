Would LeBron Actually Sign with the Timberwolves This Summer?

Looking ahead to potential roster changes this summer, the Timberwolves could be key players on several polarizing fronts to build a championship-caliber roster around Anthony Edwards.

Insiders have already mentioned the Wolves again in the Giannis sweepstakes that returned earlier this week. Now, with the Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, LeBron James' future is being eagerly discussed, and, of course, there have been dreams, no matter how unlikely, of the future Hall of Famer teaming up with Edwards to finally bring a title to Minnesota.

"I highly, highly doubt LeBron would want to finish out his playing days in Minnesota, but let me assure him that we have better hotels here than they have in Memphis," wrote The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

LeBron, who will be 42 next season, is heading into the summer as an unrestricted free agent after eight seasons in Los Angeles. James has offered little insight into his future other than telling reporters in February, "When I know, you guys will know."

Now past 40, the prospect of retiring is probably the most likely option for James, followed closely by staying in L.A. for another year or two and then hanging up his sneakers. A return to Cleveland is also a possibility, as he would join a team with a wide-open championship window.

Another popular option has been teaming up with Steph Curry in Golden State for a year. However, as Krawczynski, jokingly or not, wrote, Minnesota is an intriguing option for the four-time MVP.

"Other than the weather, the basketball situation makes a ton of sense," continued Krawczynski. "He could play with a young star in Anthony Edwards, whom he really enjoys, and would be surrounded by great defenders who could take the pressure off him on that end."

Can the Wolves even afford it?

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the salary cap for the league next season is projected to be around $165 million, with the tax level at $201 million, the first apron at $209 million, and the second apron at $222 million.

The NBA has informed teams that the league is projecting a $165 million salary cap for 2026-27 -- $1M lower than previous outlooks due to a reduction in local media revenue, sources tell ESPN. Minimum salary $149M, tax level $201M, first apron $209M, second apron $222M also $1M… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2026

HoopsHype has the current Wolves' 2026-27 roster charges at $188 million. However, that's before any deal is worked out with guard Ayo Dosunmu, whom the Wolves would likely want to re-sign after acquiring him at the deadline. Bones Hyland is also set to be an unrestricted free agent, while Donte DiVincenzo is heading into the final year of his deal while recovering from a torn Achilles. If Minnesota wants to keep all of these pieces, who have proven effective in their roles on the team, then that will quickly push Minnesota over the apron.

Though, if there's a chance to land a player of LeBron's caliber, even at this stage in his career, you have to explore it, right? So, what do the experts think James would get on the open market?

ESPN's front office expert Bobby Marks seemed to indicate that James wouldn't cost a terribly big salary next season.

"For James to sign elsewhere, it would likely come at the $15 million non-tax midlevel or veterans minimum exception," Marks said.

So, if the thinking is that it would be a one-year deal (again, he's going to be 42 in December), and at a $15 million salary, certainly that fits in the Wolves' budget. Even before figuring out the futures of Dosunmu, Hyland, and DiVincenzo, adding a $15 million cap hit for LeBron would put Minnesota at around $203 million in salary spent next season.

With a deal for Dosunmu potentially costing around $17-$25 million, that quickly puts the Wolves into the second apron, which they clearly will want to avoid.

In this wild fever dream of a world where LeBron decides to take his talents to Minneapolis, Julius Randle, who struggled in the playoffs, would likely become expendable. Randle, and his $36.5 million cap hit, could be moved to help clear up a little room to alleviate the stress of going into the aprons.

A starting five of Dosunmu, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, LeBron, and Rudy Gobert, with bench pieces like Naz Reid and Terrence Shannon Jr., is a mouth-watering prospect, even as unlikely as it may be.

"So c’mon, Bron; pull a couple of those Cleveland coats out of storage and give yourself one more real chance in Minnesota," said Krawczynski.