Timberwolves listed as betting favorites to land Kevin Durant this summer
The Timberwolves are listed as the betting favorites to acquire superstar Kevin Durant if the Phoenix Suns trade him this offseason. That comes from DraftKings Sportsbook and Forbes NBA reporter Evan Sidery. Minnesota is +250, just ahead of the Houston Rockets at +300.
The idea of a potential trade for KD looms over the Wolves' entire offseason. After they unsuccessfully tried to acquire Durant prior to this February's trade deadline, reports have emerged recently that they're expected to pursue such a move again this summer. Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly seems to be genuinely interested in bringing in Durant to pair with Minnesota's young superstar, Anthony Edwards.
Durant, who turns 37 in September, has one year left on his contract at $54.7 million. Neither his age nor his contract are ideal. But he's also Kevin Durant, one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. His play hasn't dropped off yet, as he averaged 26.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on elite efficiency across 62 games this past season. Durant has a no-trade clause, but it's believed that he'd be interested in coming to Minnesota to play for a championship contender alongside Edwards, who he became close with during last year's Olympics.
What exactly a KD-to-Minnesota trade would look like is unclear. The Wolves almost certainly don't want to trade Jaden McDaniels, Edwards' running mate from the 2020 draft class. McDaniels played in all 82 games this season and averaged career highs in points (12.2), rebounds (5.7), assists (2.0), and steals (1.3) per game. He then bumped his scoring up to 14.7 PPG during the Wolves' 15 playoff games, doing so on 52/38/89 shooting splits.
To make the money work while keeping Edwards and McDaniels, the Wolves would have to move either Julius Randle (after he accepts his player option or agrees to a new deal) or Rudy Gobert in the deal, as well as other pieces. Randle definitely has more value than Gobert after his strong playoff performance. No one else on Minnesota's roster — Naz Reid (who needs a new contract), Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. — is necessarily untouchable, but Connelly has to weigh how much long-term upside he'd be willing to give up to create a short-term window with Durant.
The Wolves could also dangle the 17th and/or 31st overall pick in this year's draft in a trade. It's possible (perhaps likely) that a deal would need to involve multiple teams to make everything work.
And of course, it's also very possible Connelly ultimately decides trading for Durant isn't worth what it would cost. +250 odds, which are obviously speculative, still only means an implied probability of 28.5 percent.
DraftKings has noted that this KD betting market is only available in certain states.
