Timberwolves NBA draft live blog, Day 1: Updates, rumors, analysis
NBA draft night is finally here. The first round will get underway shortly after 7 p.m. central time, when the Dallas Mavericks will (we think) select Duke's Cooper Flagg to get things going at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Timberwolves hold the 17th pick in tonight's first round, a prize they received courtesy of the Detroit Pistons' surprising season. That pick, which the Knicks included in last year's Karl-Anthony Towns trade, was top-13 protected this year, meaning it wasn't expected to convey in 2025. But the Pistons rose out of the NBA cellar and made the playoffs, which was a nice gift to Minnesota.
The Wolves also hold the 31st overall pick (from Utah) to kick things off in tomorrow night's second round. But the possibilities don't end there. Could we see Tim Connelly package those two picks to move up into the lottery for an impact player? Could one or both picks be involved in an unexpected draft-night trade for an established NBA contributor? We're about to find out.
First, here's some draft preview content:
Below, we'll be tracking and updating things from a Timberwolves perspective throughout the night.
3:35 p.m. — Could Derik Queen be in play?
Queen, the ultra-skilled center from Maryland, has been widely projected as a top-ten pick. He isn't someone we've really considered as an option for the Wolves, barring a trade up. But maybe we should! This was an interesting comment from ESPN's Jonathan Givony: "If (Queen) doesn't go 7 (to New Orleans), there's talk he could slide all the way to 17, potentially."