Timberwolves now massive betting underdogs against Thunder after Game 1
Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals did not go the Timberwolves' way on Tuesday night, falling 114-88 to the Thunder. Despite being heavy favorites to win the game, the series odds have shifted even more in OKC's favor as -750 betting favorites to advance to the NBA Finals according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Thunder opened as -375 favorites before the series, and their odds doubled after only one game. Their implied probability of winning the series is now 88.24%. The Timberwolves' odds to win four of the final six games are at +530.
Related: 5 things that stood out from Timberwolves' Game 1 loss to Thunder
Oklahoma City closed as seven-point favorites in Game 1 at home, so they were expected to win. Seeing such a dramatic increase in their series odds after doing something they were expected to do isn't out of the ordinary, but it emphasizes how much the market is doubting the Wolves.
The betting line for Game 2 has been released, and Minnesota is a 7.5-point underdog, according to FanDuel. Tuesday was only the Wolves' third loss this postseason, and they've responded to win the next game every time. If they're able to steal one game on the road, they can regain momentum in the series as they head back to Minneapolis.
Game 2 is Thursday in Oklahoma City and it will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.