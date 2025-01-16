Timberwolves recall Rob Dillingham after two sloppy games in Iowa
Rob Dillingham's ankle is good to go after two games getting back in the mix with the G League Iowa Wolves, and he could be in the rotation when the Timberwolves return to action Friday night against the Knicks.
Minnesota announced Thursday that Dillingham has been called up from Iowa aftera. two-game rehab stint. He hadn't played since Dec. 23 because of a sprained right ankle, and while his ankle survived the return to action, his shooting was rusty.
Dillingham scored 22 points on 9-of-23 shooting, including just 1 of 8 from 3-point range, in his first game on Monday. He added seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes. He followed up in Wednesday's game with Iowa with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes.
But he shot 6 of 24 from the field and has six turnovers.
In the two games combined, he was 15-of-47 shooting, including 1-of-12 from 3, and he had 12 turnovers.
It's unclear what his role will be with the Timberwolves since Donte DiVincenzo has entered the starting lineup and Mike Conley is coming off the bench, but the rookie point guard's explosiveness, speed and energy could be a key ingredient over the second half of the regular season as the Timberwolves jockey for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race.
