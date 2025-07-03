Timberwolves' Summer League roster unveiled: Dilly, TSJ, Clark and Miller included
Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. will play in the NBA Summer League for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves revealed the full Summer League roster on Thursday, and it includes the two 2024 first-round picks who are both expected to play key roles for Minnesota during the 2025-26 season.
Also on the summer roster are Jaylen Clark and Leonard Miller. Clark could have a big role this coming season and Miller is entering his third season in the NBA after the Wolves selected him with the 33rd overall selection in 2023.
Joan Beringer, the 7-footer from France that Minnesota selected 17th overall last month, is also on the roster. Second-round pick Rocco Zikarsky is not on the roster at the moment, but he will be once the draft-night trade is finalized on July 6, according to Jon Krawczynski.
Here's the full roster:
- Amari Bailey, G
- Joan Beringer, C
- Martez Brown, F
- Jamal Cain, F
- Jaylen Clark, G
- Rob Dillingham, G
- Nojel Eastern, G
- Jesse Edwards, C
- CJ Fulton, G
- Leonard Miller, F
- Tristen Newton, G
- Babacar Sane, F
- Terrence Shannon Jr., G
- Des Watson, G
Minnesota opens Summer League play in Las Vegas on July 10 against New Orleans. It'll be televised at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. They'll also play Denver (July 12), Detroit (July 15) and Phoenix (July 16.
The top four teams in the Summer League — after each team plays four games — advance to the playoffs July 19-20.