Timberwolves throttle Spurs in another defense-led victory on Sunday
The Minnesota Timberwolves just held their opponent below 93 points for the sixth time in their last seven games, as defense was once again the driving factor in the Wolves' 106-92 win over the Spurs on Sunday in San Antonio.
The Spurs shot 40.7 percent from the floor and went 11 of 45 from three. They also turned it over 18 times. Victor Wembanya had 20 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 blocks, but he was 1-for-7 from three-point range. Chris Paul missed all five of his shot attempts and finished without a single point for just the third time in his 20-year NBA career.
The Wolves weren't great on offense either, shooting exactly 40 percent, but they did enough to win comfortably. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 26 points on 10-of-21 shooting, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 17 points and was +28 off the bench. Jaden McDaniels had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals for the first double-double of his career.
Minnesota led by 15 points at half and 18 early in the third quarter, but the Spurs found their stride in that quarter and made it a 72-68 game at one point. However, the Wolves responded with an 18-6 run to extend their lead in the fourth. Up by 21 late in the game, they were able to give the reserve unit some run, which led to a Rob Dillingham alley-oop off the glass to Josh Minott.
The Wolves are now 14-11 on the season, having won two in a row and six of seven. In all six wins, their opponents scored between 80 and 92 points. The defensive dominance that they were known for last season has returned. Over the last few weeks, no one in the NBA has a better defensive rating than Minnesota. The offense remains a work in progress, but the talent on the roster suggests it'll improve with time.
Next up for the Wolves is a marquee home game against Karl-Anthony Towns and the 16-10 New York Knicks on Thursday night. KAT's return to Target Center will be a highly-anticipated, emotional affair. Both teams have three days off to prepare for it.