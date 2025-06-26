All Timberwolves

Timberwolves trade back twice in NBA draft's second round

The Wolves still have a pick tonight, but they've now moved back two different times.

Will Ragatz

Nov 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A detailed view of the NBA Cup basketball during the first quarter of the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers at Target Center.
The Timberwolves have now traded back twice in Thursday's second round of the NBA draft.

About an hour before the draft resumed, they dealt the first pick in the round, No. 31 overall, to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 36 pick and two future second-round selections, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. That came after Charania reported earlier that the Wolves were auctioning off the 31st pick to teams around the league.

Now Tim Connelly has also traded back from 36 to 45 in a deal with the Lakers. The Wolves are getting cash in the deal, per Charania.

According to Jon Krawczynski, the second-round picks Minnesota acquired in the first of the two deals are in 2026 and 2032.

The Suns moved up to select St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming at 31. Then, at 36, the Lakers went up nine spots to take Arkansas wing Adou Thiero. The Wolves have twice passed on an opportunity to select a player tonight.

We'll see if the Wolves end up making the 45th pick, or if they make a third trade.

