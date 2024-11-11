Timberwolves unveil new uniforms, court design for 15 home games this season
The City Edition uniforms that were leaked for all 30 NBA teams in September have now been confirmed, with full details released by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday morning, including a new court design at Target Center.
Compared to last year's City Edition uniforms, these almost look to be an inverse. The jerseys were water-themed and predominantly blue fading into white at the top. The 2024-25 look is ice-themed and predominantly white, with colors fading into blue and black at the top of the jersey.
The court will also be different for those 15 home games, with "Land of 10,000 Lakes" printed on the sideline with the court's apron painted solid black, the lanes on both ends of the court featuring black and a frosty white pattern to represent ice. The Timberwolves logo at center court will be "frozen over with the ice texture from the jersey."
The Wolves will wear the uniforms 23 times this season, including for 15 home games. The first will be Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Phoenix Suns.
Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Phoenix Suns
Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Sacramento Kings
Monday, Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. New York Knicks
Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. San Antonio Spurs
Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Boston Celtics
Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Denver Nuggets
Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Sunday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs
Sunday, March 16 vs. Utah Jazz
Monday, March 17 vs. Indiana Pacers
Friday, March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Friday, April 11 vs. Brooklyn Nets