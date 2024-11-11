All Timberwolves

Timberwolves unveil new uniforms, court design for 15 home games this season

It's all part of the new look of the 2024-25 City Edition uniforms.

Joe Nelson

The Timberwolves will use this court for 15 home games this season.
The Timberwolves will use this court for 15 home games this season. / Minnesota Timberwolve
In this story:

The City Edition uniforms that were leaked for all 30 NBA teams in September have now been confirmed, with full details released by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday morning, including a new court design at Target Center.

Compared to last year's City Edition uniforms, these almost look to be an inverse. The jerseys were water-themed and predominantly blue fading into white at the top. The 2024-25 look is ice-themed and predominantly white, with colors fading into blue and black at the top of the jersey.

The 2024-25 Timberwolves City Edition look.
The 2024-25 Timberwolves City Edition look. / Minnesota Timberwolve

The court will also be different for those 15 home games, with "Land of 10,000 Lakes" printed on the sideline with the court's apron painted solid black, the lanes on both ends of the court featuring black and a frosty white pattern to represent ice. The Timberwolves logo at center court will be "frozen over with the ice texture from the jersey."

The Wolves will wear the uniforms 23 times this season, including for 15 home games. The first will be Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Phoenix Suns.

Sunday, Nov. 17  vs. Phoenix Suns

Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Sacramento Kings

Monday, Dec. 2 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Thursday, Dec. 19 vs. New York Knicks

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Boston Celtics

Saturday, Jan. 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Sunday, March 9 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Sunday, March 16 vs. Utah Jazz

Monday, March 17 vs. Indiana Pacers

Friday, March 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Friday, April 11 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News