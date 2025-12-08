Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 8
The Minnesota Timberwolves are rolling right now, winning five games in a row ahead of their home matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix has been impressive this season, sitting in the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference despite losing Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the offseason. The Suns have been a much better team defensively, but their road numbers (5-6 straight up) are a little concerning.
The Timberwolves have found a nice groove, jumping to sixth in the West behind a wild scoring stretch from Anthony Edwards. The star guard has 30 or more points in six of the last eight games.
During this five-game winning streak, the Wolves have knocked off New Orleans twice, the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as favorites on Monday, but can they cover against this scrappy Phoenix team – that has listed Devin Booker as out for this matchup?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +9.5 (-105)
- Timberwolves -9.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Suns: +340
- Timberwolves: -440
Total
- 224.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Suns vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Suns record: 13-10
- Timberwolves record: 15-8
Suns vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Devon Booker – out
- Dillon Brooks – questionable
- Jalen Green – out
- Isaiah Livers – out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Suns vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-152)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why DiVincenzo is a great target against Phoenix:
Donte DiVincenzo has a green light for the Timberwolves, and he’s made the most of it this season, shooting 39.3 percent from beyond the arc on eight attempts per game.
The Suns are 15th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage, so I don’t mind the matchup for DiVincenzo, especially since he’s made four or more shots from deep in four of his last five games.
Overall, the Wolves sharpshooter has three or more made 3s in 15 of his 23 games this season, and he’s attempted 15, eight and four 3-pointers in his three games this month. I think he’s worth a look whenever this prop dips under 3.5 – especially since the Suns are short-handed on Monday.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
The Suns struggled offensively without Booker against the Rockets, scoring just 98 points, and now they may not have their top three scoring options in this game.
Booker and Jalen Green have both been ruled out while wing Dillon Brooker (Achilles) is listed as questionable. That puts the Suns in a tough spot, as they'll be relying heavily on Grayson Allen, Collin Gillespie and Mark Williams to carry this offense.
This season, the Suns are just 17th in the NBA in offensive rating on the road (and that's mainly with Booker), so I wouldn't expect a huge offensive showing with so many key players out. Minnesota also ranks 11th in defensive rating overall and seventh in defensive rating at home.
The Wolves are allowing 115.0 points per game this season, but they did hold the Los Angeles Clippers under this number in their last game. With Booker out, I wouldn't be shocked if the Suns offense struggles on Monday night.
Pick: Suns Team Total UNDER 106.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
