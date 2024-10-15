Timberwolves waive guard Skylar Mays, roster down to 20 players
The Timberwolves have waived guard Skylar Mays, they announced on Tuesday. This move gets the roster down to 20 players. Two more cuts are still needed by Monday's roster deadline.
Teams can carry up to 21 players during the offseason and training camp. During the regular season, the limit is 18 players (15 on the roster, plus three on two-way deals).
Mays, who joined the Wolves for training camp less than a month ago, was a long shot to make the team. The same is likely true of Eugene Omoruyi, who remains on the roster. If Omoruyi is the next cut, that would leave one more to come, which would presumably be Jesse Edwards, PJ Dozier, or Daishen Nix.
Mays, 27, was a second-round pick out of LSU in 2020. He's played in 105 career regular season games with the Hawks, Blazers, and Lakers, starting 16 of them. Mays didn't see any preseason action with the Wolves. He's now signing with Fenerbahce of the Turkish Super League, according to Wolves radio announcer Alan Horton.
Minnesota has two more preseason games this week. The 18-man roster will then be set on Monday, ahead of the start of the regular season on Tuesday.