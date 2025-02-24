Tom Thibodeau criticized for playing injured KAT late while down big against Celtics

Karl-Anthony Towns is the first year of a four-year, $220 million extension.



He will earn:

$53 million in 2025-26

$57 million in 2026-27 and

$61 million in 2027-28



That is a guaranteed contract. The largest in Knicks franchise history. NY is on the hook whether he is healthy… pic.twitter.com/43EPMx5LqY