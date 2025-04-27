All Timberwolves

Watch: Anthony Edwards injury scare after LeBron James falls on his leg

Edwards appeared to be in pain before getting up and shooting free throws.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James passes the ball from the ground as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards defends in the first half during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 25, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James collided during the second quarter of Game 4 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Sunday afternoon at Target Center in Minneapolis in a sequence where it briefly appeared as though Edwards suffered an injury.

James was whistled for a foul on the play as he attempted to chase down a loose ball and fell on Edwards' leg. Edwards stayed on the ground in pain for a bit, but got back up and shot the free throws, making both, avoiding a close call.

The Wolves had a 61-58 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

The game was still in progress at the time of publication.

